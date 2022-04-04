New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
EPR Properties EPR: This leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation AGCO: This agricultural equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
