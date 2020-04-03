New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CRA International, Inc Price and Consensus

CRA International, Inc price-consensus-chart | CRA International, Inc Quote

GameStop Corp. (GME): This company that operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GameStop Corp. Price and Consensus

GameStop Corp. price-consensus-chart | GameStop Corp. Quote

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC): This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

MVC Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

MVC Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MVC Capital, Inc. Quote

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): This company that provides affordable financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Oportun Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oportun Financial Corporation Quote

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.