New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

GameStop Corp. (GME): This company that operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC): This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): This company that provides affordable financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

