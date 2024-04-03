New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Viad Corp VVI: This experiential events company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This independent oil and gas production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 843.5% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This game streaming platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 450% over the last 60 days.

Portillo's Inc. PTLO: This fast casual restaurant chain company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV: This customer experience and payments software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.