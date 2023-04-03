New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Atkore ATKR: This company which manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products and offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Atkore Inc. Price and Consensus

Atkore Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atkore Inc. Quote

Bloomin' Brands BLMN: This casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts and offers its products and services through own and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

APi Group APG: This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 day.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

