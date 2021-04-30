New Strong Buy Stocks for April 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This provider of electrical and mechanical construction, as well as facilities services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG): This provider of advertising and marketing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

