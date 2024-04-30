News & Insights

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 30th

April 30, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

April 30, 2024

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vacasa, Inc. VCSA:  This vacation rental management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Vacasa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vacasa, Inc. Quote

PubMatic, Inc. PUBM: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

PubMatic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PubMatic, Inc. Quote

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This cloud platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote

LendingTree, Inc. TREE:  This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW: This company that operates a regional airline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SkyWest, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations.
