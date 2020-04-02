New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
Orange (ORAN): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Orange Price and Consensus
Orange price-consensus-chart | Orange Quote
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (WSG): This company, which is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
GigCapital, Inc. (KLR): This provider of mobile communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
GigCapital, Inc. Price and Consensus
GigCapital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigCapital, Inc. Quote
Medallia, Inc. (MDLA): This company that provides a Software-as-a-Service platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Medallia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medallia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medallia, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (WSG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Orange (ORAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Medallia, Inc. (MDLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
GigCapital, Inc. (KLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.