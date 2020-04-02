New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Orange (ORAN): This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (WSG): This company, which is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

GigCapital, Inc. (KLR): This provider of mobile communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA): This company that provides a Software-as-a-Service platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

