New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Crexendo, Inc. CXDO: This cloud communications service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Crexendo Inc. Price and Consensus

Crexendo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crexendo Inc. Quote

High Tide Inc. HITI: This cannabis dispensary company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

High Tide Inc. Price and Consensus

High Tide Inc. price-consensus-chart | High Tide Inc. Quote

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB: This cell analysis solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.