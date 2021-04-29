New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This provider of specialized workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus

TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.