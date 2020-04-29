New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS): This company that engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp (BTG): This gold producer with three operational mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.2% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides online trading services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS): This company that is involved in the sports, entertainment and media industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

