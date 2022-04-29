New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:



Target Hospitality TH: This company which owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express IMXI: This company which offers wire transfer and other processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents in Columbia, Puerto Rico and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas GASS: This international seaborne transportation company which provides services to LPG producers and users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This shipping company which owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

