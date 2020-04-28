New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): This company that provides home healthcare equipment, supplies, and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX): This company that provides recovery audit services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

AXT, Inc. (AXTI): This company that develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

