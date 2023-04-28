New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis STLA: This automaker and a mobility company that designs, engineers, manufactures and sale automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming BYD: This multi-jurisdictional gaming company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.

General Motors GM: This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

