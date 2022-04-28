New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas CCU: This beverage company which operates in most of the South American counties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.65% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

PetroChina PTR: This integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

Rimini Street RMNI: This enterprise software support services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rimini Street, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rimini Street, Inc. Quote

Clarus CLAR: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Clarus Corporation Price and Consensus

Clarus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clarus Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

