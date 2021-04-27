New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

Petrobras (PBR): This producer and seller of oil and gas in Brazil and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.2% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

