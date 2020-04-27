New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Markets

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR): This company that provides mobile communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX): This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED): This commercial-stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65% over the last 60 days.

