New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sandstorm Gold SAND: This gold streaming company which is engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 day.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd Price and Consensus

Sandstorm Gold Ltd price-consensus-chart | Sandstorm Gold Ltd Quote

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Siga Technologies SIGA: This company which applies viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defence, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Watsco WSO: This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, personal and income protection insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote

Manhattan Associates MANH: This company which is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.