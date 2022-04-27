New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ramaco Resources METC: This Kentucky based company that operates and develops metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources EOG: This upstream energy company which is primarily involved in exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy FANG: This independent oil and gas exploration & production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company which lends to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has oil and natural gas assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

