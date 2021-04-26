New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): This designer, manufacturer and distributor of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

