New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK: This company that provides multi-pollutant emissions control and water treatment technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Fuel Tech, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fuel Tech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fuel Tech, Inc. Quote

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 312.5% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

SEI Investments Company SEIC: This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments Company price-consensus-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Stride, Inc. LRN: This tech-based education service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

