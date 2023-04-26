New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vaalco Energy EGY: This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

The Madison Square Garden Company MSGS: This professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams - the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack and esports teams, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

The Madison Square Garden Company Price and Consensus

The Madison Square Garden Company price-consensus-chart | The Madison Square Garden Company Quote

NuVasive NUVA: This leading global medical device company in the global spine market which is focused on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

NuVasive, Inc. Price and Consensus

NuVasive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NuVasive, Inc. Quote

NatWest Group NWG: This banking and financial services company that provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group plc Price and Consensus

NatWest Group plc price-consensus-chart | NatWest Group plc Quote

Vinci VCISY: This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures mainly in Europe, North America and the United Kingdom, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 day.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NatWest Group plc (NWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.