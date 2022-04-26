New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This leading exploration and production company of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Rio Tinto RIO: This international mining company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor recreation company principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

NOW DNOW: This company which is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.5% over the last 60 days.

NOW Inc. Price and Consensus

NOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | NOW Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

