New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK: This company that engages in the research, development, manufacture and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote
TXO Partners, L.P. TXO: This oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
TXO Partners LP Price and Consensus
TXO Partners LP price-consensus-chart | TXO Partners LP Quote
PepGen Inc. PEPG: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
PepGen, Inc. Price and Consensus
PepGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PepGen, Inc. Quote
Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This explorer, developer and producer of mining projects in Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ero Copper Corp. Price and Consensus
Ero Copper Corp. price-consensus-chart | Ero Copper Corp. Quote
Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI: This enterprise software products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Rimini Street, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rimini Street, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rimini Street, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
