New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK: This company that engages in the research, development, manufacture and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

TXO Partners, L.P. TXO: This oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

TXO Partners LP Price and Consensus

TXO Partners LP price-consensus-chart | TXO Partners LP Quote

PepGen Inc. PEPG: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

PepGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

PepGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PepGen, Inc. Quote

Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This explorer, developer and producer of mining projects in Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper Corp. Price and Consensus

Ero Copper Corp. price-consensus-chart | Ero Copper Corp. Quote

Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI: This enterprise software products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rimini Street, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rimini Street, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepGen, Inc. (PEPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.