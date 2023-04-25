New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti AU: This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company which along with its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Veritiv VRTV: This company which provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

Garrett Motion GTX: This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 day.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)

HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

