New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:



Arcos Dorados ARCO: This quick service restaurant which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations in Brazil, North & South Latin America, and the Caribbeans, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco SON: This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle BKE: This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Dow DOW: This material science company which provides a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable, and leading-edge products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street RMNI: This company which provides enterprise software support services., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.