New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL): This gene therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Quote

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): This company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and Consensus

FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This company that provides a video-first communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE): This clinical stage medical therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc Price and Consensus

Pulse Biosciences, Inc price-consensus-chart | Pulse Biosciences, Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.