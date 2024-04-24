New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AudioEye, Inc. AEYE: This company which provides internet content softwares and related services to Internet and other media has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 153.9% over the last 60 days.
Docebo Inc. DCBO: This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Veritone, Inc. VERI: This artificial intelligence computing solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN: This specialty construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
eBay Inc. EBAY: This online marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
