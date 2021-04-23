New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL): This manufacturer and seller of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

LG Display Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

LG Display Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | LG Display Co., Ltd. Quote

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): This manufacturer and seller of home appliances and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Whirlpool Corporation Price and Consensus

Whirlpool Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): This commercial real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This provider of equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Kraton Corporation (KRA): This producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus

Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kraton Corporation (KRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.