New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This owner and operator of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

Air Lease Corporation AL: This company that leases commercial jet aircrafts to airlines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease Corporation price-consensus-chart | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM: This miner of precious and base metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Quote

Erasca, Inc. ERAS: This clinical-stage precision oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Erasca, Inc. Price and Consensus

Erasca, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Erasca, Inc. Quote

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus

Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

