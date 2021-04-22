New Strong Buy Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

