New Strong Buy Stocks For April 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This company that manufactures electronic systems and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote
SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This company that distributes and retails grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus
SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NRBO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.