New Strong Buy Stocks For April 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This company that manufactures electronic systems and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This company that distributes and retails grocery products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This company that acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

