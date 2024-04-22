New Strong Buy Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OFG Bancorp OFG: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG Bancorp Price and Consensus

OFG Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OFG Bancorp Quote

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Fortescue Ltd FSUGY: This global metal mining and green energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI: This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OFG Bancorp (OFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (FSUGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.