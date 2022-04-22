New Strong Buy Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This Hamilton based LNG company which is primarily involved in the transportation and regasification of LNG and the liquefaction of natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil MRO: This Texas-based leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Petroleum OAS: This petroleum company which independently explores, and engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina PTR: This integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

