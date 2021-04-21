New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This retailer of jewelry, watches and associated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This developer and manufacturer of innovative casual footwear for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.4% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR): This provider of essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): This provider of retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.