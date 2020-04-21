New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This company that is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK): This company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that primarily focuses on title insurance has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This company that manufacturers high-quality, branded convenience food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.