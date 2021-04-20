New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): This operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This provider of electrical and mechanical construction as well as facilities services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): This owner and operator of a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercer International Inc. Price and Consensus

Mercer International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mercer International Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU): This provider of online media, game and search products and services in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Sohu.com Inc. Price and Consensus

Sohu.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sohu.com Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Free Stock Analysis Report



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dillards, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.