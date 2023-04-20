New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Swisscom AG SCMWY: This telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF: This base metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI: This retailer of branded merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Cactus, Inc. WHD: This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. ASML: This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
