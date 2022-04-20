New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company which has significant exploration and production exposure, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.8% over the last 60 days.



Teck Resources TECK: This diversified resource company which is committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Photronics PLAB: This company which is the leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets, and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW: This company which has the world's largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 10.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

