New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Brink's Company (BCO): This provider of secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers within the building products industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

