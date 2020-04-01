New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN): This investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): This company that is known as an ingredients solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): This international manufacturer of polymer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

