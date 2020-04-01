New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN): This investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Investment Corporation Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): This company that is known as an ingredients solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): This international manufacturer of polymer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Myers Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.