New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Unisys Corporation UIS: This information technology solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR: This luxury and upper upscale hotel and resort real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.