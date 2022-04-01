Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This company which provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies TTE

ArcBest ARCB: This company which provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company which manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Most Popular