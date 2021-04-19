New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH): This operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI): This regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Bank First Corporation (BFC): This holding company for Bank First N.A. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This independent global investment manager operating in more than 20 countries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): This provider of a platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
