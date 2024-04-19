News & Insights

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th

April 19, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM:  This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB: This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI: This smart building technology provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

