New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.8% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial FNF: This company which is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance, and claims management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This transportation company which has a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







