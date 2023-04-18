New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS: This clinical-stage drug platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Annovis Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This metallurgical coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

