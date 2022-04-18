Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


