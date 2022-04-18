New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oxford Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

You can see t he complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.