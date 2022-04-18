New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation Price and Consensus
Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote
ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus
ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote
Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This diversified apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Oxford Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.