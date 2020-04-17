New Strong Buy Stocks For April 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Fortive Corporation (FTV): This diversified industrial growth company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
