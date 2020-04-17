New Strong Buy Stocks For April 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Manning & Napier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manning & Napier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manning & Napier, Inc. Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Fortive Corporation (FTV): This diversified industrial growth company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Fortive Corporation Price and Consensus

Fortive Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fortive Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

