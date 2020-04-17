Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For April 17th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

 

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

 

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Manning & Napier, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Manning & Napier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manning & Napier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manning & Napier, Inc. Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Fortive Corporation (FTV): This diversified industrial growth company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Fortive Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Fortive Corporation Price and Consensus

Fortive Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fortive Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>  


Click to get this free report

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular