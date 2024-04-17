New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Byrna Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB: This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd Price and Consensus

Sandstorm Gold Ltd price-consensus-chart | Sandstorm Gold Ltd Quote

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

