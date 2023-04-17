New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Samsara Inc. IOT: This company that provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its cloud has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG: This healthcare services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX: This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) ELUXY: This household appliances company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

