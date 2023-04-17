Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th

April 17, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Samsara Inc. IOT: This company that provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its cloud has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Samsara Inc. Price and Consensus

Samsara Inc. Price and Consensus

Samsara Inc. price-consensus-chart | Samsara Inc. Quote

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG: This healthcare services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

The Pennant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Pennant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Pennant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Pennant Group, Inc. Quote

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX: This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcellx, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcellx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcellx, Inc. Quote

AB Electrolux (publ) ELUXY: This household appliances company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Electrolux AB Price and Consensus

Electrolux AB Price and Consensus

Electrolux AB price-consensus-chart | Electrolux AB Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in?  If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electrolux AB (ELUXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AB
ELUXY
PNTG
IOT
ACLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.